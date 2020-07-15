Renrui Human Resources Technology Purchased 1,303,500 Shares Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme

HONG KONG, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited (“Renrui” or “the Company” and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Group“), stock code: 6919.HK), the largest flexible staffing services provider in China, is pleased to announce that, during 6 to 13 July 2020 the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,303,500 Shares on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme. Average purchase price was approximately HK$30.56 per share, and the total consideration of shares purchased was approximately HK$39,833,590.

On 26 June 2020, Renrui Human Resources Technology has entered into the Trust Deed and appointed Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited as the trustee for the administration of the Scheme pursuant to the post-IPO Share Award Scheme Rules.

The purpose of the Scheme is to enable the Group to recognise and acknowledge the contributions that the Eligible Persons have made or may make to the Group; attract, retain and appropriately remunerate the best possible quality of employees and other Eligible Persons; motivate the Eligible Persons to optimise their performance and efficiency for the benefit of the Group; enhance its business, employee and other relations; and retain maximum flexibility as to the range and nature of rewards and incentives which the Group can offer to Eligible Persons.

Mr. Zhang Jianguo, Co-founder, the Chairman and CEO of Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited, said,” As the competition between enterprises intensifies, talent retention is the core factor of enterprise competitiveness. This Share Award Scheme shows the Group’s full confidence to its promising prospects and the recognition of the corporate value. This Scheme could enhance the motivation of the core team members and staffs, and improve the Company’s competitiveness and cohesion. In the meanwhile, the Share Award Scheme will further promote the long-term stability of the equity structure,and the integration of the interest between the team and the Company. The Group will continuously increase the corporate value, and create greater returns to our shareholders and investors. “

Renrui Human Resources Technology (stock code: 6919) is a fast-growing pioneer in HR solutions in China, operating on the largest scale in terms of number of flexible staffing employees hired by the end of 2019 and revenue generated from flexible staffing services in 2019. The Company focuses on servicing renowned new economy Chinese companies, according to CIC, among the 211 unicorn companies listed in the survey report for 2019 in relation to the unicorn companies in China issued, 70 were the clients of the Company in 2019, accounting for approximately 33.2% of the total unicorn companies in China identified by such report. The Company covers clients in more than 30 province and 150 cities as of December 31, 2019.

