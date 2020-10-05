Rep. Teves believes Velasco has the numbers to become House Speaker

MANILA, Philippines — Another lawmaker believes that Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco has the numbers to be elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives just as the speakership row continues to heat up in the lower chamber.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel on Monday, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, an ally of Velasco, was asked if the Marinduque lawmaker has the backing of enough members of the House to be elected as House Speaker.

“I think so. Yung iba dun, naipit lang eh. Ang daming natatakot na mawalan ng budget. Nasubukan ko na yun, nawalan ng budget,” Teves said.

(I think so. Some lawmakers are just caught in the middle. Many are afraid to lose their budget. I have been there, I have lost budget before.)

Teves likewise said that people will see the “real identity” of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano if he will decide not to step down from his post.

“Gentleman’s agreement is a gentleman’s agreement. Bakit pa nagka-agreement if hindi naan itututloy (Why have an agreement if you won’t follow through),” Teves said.

“Sa totoo lang, kung hindi siya mag-resign, pananagutan niya kay Presidente at malaman ng tao kung ano yung totoong pagkatao niya dahil dun naman makikita na nakipag-agreement ka, hindi mo tinupad,” he added.

(If he will not resign, it’s his accountability to the President and the people will see his real identity because he made an agreement but he did not follow suit.)

Teves’ remarks echo the previous statements made by other Velasco supporters such as Oriental Mindoro Rep. Salvador Leachon who told the Inquirer over the weekend that around 160 lawmakers in the 299-member House back the Marinduque lawmaker.

Leachon said among the facts causing disenchantment in the House includes “issues of inequity of treatment and [a] senselessly vindictive attitude toward those who don’t align with their manner of management.”

“That they want changed. That’s the principal reason why many are starting to jump ship. Not to mention that it’s really the right thing to do to abide by everyone’s [word of honor],” Leachon said.

Over the weekend, Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza also claimed over the weekend that Cayetano is “losing his grip and influence” in the House.

Atienza said majority of pro-administration lawmakers were dismayed by Cayetano’s continued refusal to honor the term-sharing agreement for the speakership, which many viewed as an open defiance of the President’s will.

“The President was clear in his statement that he wants the term-sharing honored by both camps. That was what the President said, so honor your word,” Atienza told Cayetano.

Under the term-sharing agreement, Cayetano would serve as House Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Velasco would succeed to serve for the remaining 21 months under a term-sharing agreement.

