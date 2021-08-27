REPASSA Embraces Enterprise Mobility to make their Business Operations Seamless across their Southeast Asia Operations with HokuApps

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — For simplifying the order processing of the customized products, REPASSA, a trusted name in the Hygienic and Chemical industries throughout Southeast Asia, partnered with HokuApps, a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, to create a custom-built mobile CRM solution as per their unique requirements and workflows. This new solution enabled REPASSA to automate its entire sales and service management process across all SEA offices. It ensured the high quality and reliability of its business operations during COVID-19.

Established in 1992, Singapore’s REPASSA Group is a trusted name in the Hygienic and Chemical industries throughout Southeast Asia. In addition to representing famous European and U.S. brands, the company also offers custom engineering solutions and after-sales services. Their specialties include utilities, liquid & powder processing, filling, and packaging machines, ranging from single components such as pump & valve to complete industrial solutions. With so many customized products and design complexities, managing operations on the legacy systems was becoming more challenging.

Specially engineered for REPASSA’s sales and service staff, warehouse workers, and administrative people, the solution built by HokuApps makes it easy to manage new inquiries and service requests, send quotations for both regular and custom products, track orders and manage customer accounts. They can now easily create a custom quote, a work, or a delivery order, take pictures of the custom build and share it with the client. The solution is also supporting the HR team for managing leave requests, various claims, and other employee functions directly through the application.

“As a custom supplier, we knew it was going to be a challenge to build an app that could suit our operations and also be intuitively understood, by users across our subsidiaries throughout Southeast Asia,” said Patrick Toh, Sales & Marketing Director at REPASSA Singapore. “One of the biggest challenges was how to implement order processing of customized products. Through systems adaptation on our end in tandem with the relentless efforts of HokuApps, we managed to build a unique solution that will benefit our future operations across SEA.”

“Using the mobile app, a huge majority of REPASSA’s daily business activities, can now be consolidated into one universal company-wide platform,” said Nand Kapoor, Director of HokuApps. “We enjoyed working with them in pioneering many tailor-made features and will continue to assist in upgrades and improvements as they are recognized.”

