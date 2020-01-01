Repeated littering at Rizal Park dismays EcoWaste Coalition

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental watchdog on Wednesday frowned at the “repeated” littering in Rizal Park in Manila during the New Year revelry.

“The EcoWaste Coalition is gravely disappointed over the repeated trashing of Rizal Park by disrespectful revelers who left their discards behind instead of taking them home for proper recycling or disposal,” Jove Benosa, zero waste campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition, said in a statement on Facebook.

Benosa said the shameless act showed “utter disregard” for environmental laws in the country.

On Facebook, the EcoWaste Coalition showed the piles of trash at the Manila-based park.