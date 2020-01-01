Repeated littering at Rizal Park dismays EcoWaste Coalition

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental watchdog on Wednesday frowned at the “repeated” littering in Rizal Park in Manila during the New Year revelry.
“The EcoWaste Coalition is gravely disappointed over the repeated trashing of Rizal Park by disrespectful revelers who left their discards behind instead of taking them home for proper recycling or disposal,” Jove Benosa, zero waste campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition, said in a statement on Facebook.
Benosa said the shameless act showed “utter disregard” for environmental laws in the country.
On Facebook, the EcoWaste Coalition showed the piles of trash at the Manila-based park.
FEATURED STORIES
Benosa also said “the smelly and unsightly garbage piles on the streets are a stark reminder of the need for heightened action to instill environmental responsibility among Filipinos.”
Edited by JPV
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.