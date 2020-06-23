“‘Reply 1988’ cast members reunite”

The cast of ‘Reply 1988’ had a fun get-together.

The cast of the hit South Korean drama Reply 1988 just had a mini-reunion.

On Monday, June 22, Lee Dong-hwi, who stars as Ryu Dong-ryong in the show, shared photos of the group’s fun get-together on Instagram.

K-Drama Buzz: Why ‘Reply 1988’ is still a hit five years later

Apart from Dong-hwi, also present in the reunion were Park Bo-gum (Choi Taek), Go Kyung-pyo (Sung Sun-woo), Girl Day’s Hyeri (Sung Deok-sun), and Ryu Hye-young (Sung Bo-ra).

In the said photos, the cast can be posing what appears to be a mirror as well as one another one taken inside a photo booth.

While Ryu Jun-yeol who plays Kim Jung-hwan in the show was nowhere to be found in the photos posted by Dong-hwi, some fans believe he was present after a photo taken by a fan shows a sixth member sitting with the squad made rounds online.

it turns out that they ryu jun yeol was with them after all😭😭😭 IM CRYING REPLY 1988 BEST SQUAD EVER pic.twitter.com/KYFP70GWi7 — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) June 22, 2020

The show, which first premiered on tvN in 2016, has become even more popular during this time of pandemic with a 456 percent increase in web traffic increase according to data gathered by iPrice Group.

Currently, it is available on streaming platforms Netflix and Viu.

Reply 1988 revolves around the story of five friends living in the same street in the town of Ssangmun-dong in Seoul, South Korea.