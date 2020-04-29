Representative Duterte to seek repeal of Trillanes’ law

Deputy Speaker and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte has announced his intent to file a bill repealing Republic Act No. 10912, or the “Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016,” authored by his political nemesis, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, which requires professionals to undertake extra training to renew their license every three years. Duterte said the law imposed “unreasonable hardships” on professionals, especially health workers in the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We can actually help our professionals meet global standards through other means, without passing on the burden to them,” he said. —DJ Yap

