Rescue efforts fail to keep wounded bottlenose dolphin alive in Bohol village

TAGBILARAN CITY — A bottlenose dolphin turned up wounded on the shore of Looc village in Jagna town, Bohol province but died as local rescuers tried to keep it alive on Friday (Jan. 3).

Adonis John Cagas, administrative and training officer of the Jagna disaster office, said the female dolphin had wounds in the stomach and tail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cagas said the dolphin died shortly after the rescue operation. It was immediately buried.

The waters off Jagna is home to a unique population of dolphins, like spinner and bottle nose dolphins, which freely swim in the area.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ