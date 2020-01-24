Rescued horse from Taal Volcano Island dies due to respiratory problems

MANILA, Philippines — A horse named Princess, which was rescued at the height of the Taal Volcano’s restlessness, has died, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has announced.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, PAWS said Princess initially survived five days without food and water as well as the 50-kilometer boat ride from Taal Volcano Island to Balete town in Batangas province, but later on passed away due to severe respiratory problems and pneumonia.

TAAL HORSE PASSES AWAY. Today, we said goodbye to Princess. She was one of the 43 whom PAWS took in in partnership… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Thursday, January 23, 2020

“She suffered from severe respiratory problems and pneumonia, which our equine vets tried to treat as best as they could,” the PAWS said.

PAWS said Princess was one of 43 horses the animal welfare group rescued when she was abandoned on the island after Taal’s phreatic eruption on January 12.

“She was one of the 43 whom PAWS took in partnership with the Lipa City Veterinarian when they landed in Balete,” it added.

PAWS also asked for the public’s help by donating fresh grass, in an effort to save other evacuated horses.

Residents of the disaster-stricken areas in Batangas and Cavite provinces have been trying to return to their homes to rescue whatever animal, like horses, cows, and pigs, may have survived the volcano’s blast.

Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano as authorities repeatedly reminded locals within the 14-kilometer radius danger zone that a potentially catastrophic eruption could come at any moment.

