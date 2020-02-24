Rescuers on way to road crash site hurt in road crash

LEGAZPI CITY — Two employees of the Sorsogon City government who were rushing to the site of a road crash were themselves injured when the vehicle they were riding overturned on Monday (Feb. 24).

Lt. Col. Benito Dipad, Jr., chief of Sorsogon City police, said Alvin Anchinges, operation officer and Mark Erwin Detera, driver of the Isuzu rescue vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

Five other employees on board the rescue vehicle were safe, Dipad said.

The accident took place a little past 9 a.m. at the village of Rizal, the same area where a vehicular accident was reported.

Investigators said the rescue vehicle slid on its side due as it moved on a road made slippery by heavy rains.

No one was hurt in the accident that the rescue vehicle was headed for.

