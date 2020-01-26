Residents of Batangas towns on lockdown except Agoncillo, Laurel may return home

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas announced Sunday that residents of areas on lockdown except Agoncillo and Laurel now have the choice to return to their homes.

Taal Volcano Island, meanwhile, has been placed on permanent lockdown, Mandanas said.

This was after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lowered the status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 which means there is “decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption.”

“Considering the latest advisory of Phivolcs released today, January 26, that the Alert Level has been lowered from 4 to 3, residents of all towns under lockdown except Agoncillo and Laurel now have the option to return to their respective residences or place of work,” Mandanas said in a press briefing.

Mandanas said areas that are now open to residents are Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Lemery, Lipa City, Malvar, Mataas ng Kahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay and Tanauan City.

Mandanas recommended that returning residents be “constantly alert” to evacuate within one hour should the Alert Level be raised again to Level 4.

Phivolcs earlier recommended that entry into Taal Volcano island or Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone and areas over Taal Lake within the seven-kilometer radius from the Main Crater must be strictly prohibited.

