Residents of Polilio, eastern Quezon towns told to evacuate due to ‘Ambo’

SAN PEDRO CITY –– The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) in Calabarzon on Thursday afternoon ordered local governments to begin the evacuation of residents, particularly those on the eastern seaboard, in preparation for Tropical Storm “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong).

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2 was hoisted over southern Quezon province, while the rest of the region expected the storm to be felt within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In keeping with physical distancing and other health safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, “the regional (DRRMC) decided to implement a preemptive evacuation as early as now when people could still evacuate in an organized manner,” Alex Masiglat, spokesperson of the regional DRRMC, said.

“We do not want people rushing in when the storm is already here,” Masiglat added.

Masiglat said preemptive evacuation is underway in the towns of Real, Infanta, and General Nakar, and on the Polilio group of islands in Quezon.

Cargo trips canceled

“It will be a lot more challenging to evacuate people when the storm hits us at night,” he added.

The DRRMC in Calabarzon and in Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (MimaropaI) both issued specific advisories for local disaster responders to prepare evacuation centers “separate” from facilities serving as virus quarantine sites.

These are school buildings, gyms, or government buildings that have not been converted into a medical facility or isolation centers.

In Mimaropa, cargoes and trips of all sea vessels from Batangas port to Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque have been canceled, after the island provinces were placed under a TCWS signal 1 since 11 am, Thursday, said DRRMC information officer Efril Maranan.

