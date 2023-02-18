Residents set up anti-mining barricade in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — An anti-mining barricade has been set up in Brooke’s Point, Palawan as residents assert that the Ipilan Nickel Corporation is operating without a Mayor’s permit, according to Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM) on Saturday.

This comes after Sibuyan Island residents in Romblon successfully stifled mining operations by setting up a human barricade to stop trucks from passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As in the case of Sibuyan, the mining company also has no permit to cut down trees and no [Philippine Port Authority] permit for the construction of the port and causeway, hence their operations are illegal. Ipilan Nickel is, in effect, undermining the autonomy of the local government and clearly violating the law,” said ATM National Coordinator Jaybee Garganera in a statement.

According to Municipality of Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Jean Feliciano in the same statement, the residents themselves organized the barricade following the company’s alleged continuation of operations despite Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. ordering them to stop.

FEATURED STORIES

“We are thankful to the residents of Brooke’s Point who are willing to make sacrifices to protect our natural resources, livelihoods and our future,” said Feliciano.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to both the Ipilan Nickel Corporation and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for a comment, but neither have responded as of writing.

RELATED STORIES: