Resort owners decry ‘discriminatory’ rule

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro: A proposed municipal ordinance in the resort town of Puerto Galera is under fire from resort owners for allegedly being discriminatory and as it would force most of them to close shop.

Municipal Ordinance 015-2020, which had just passed on first reading, stipulates that all incoming tourists, local and foreign, must have an advance booking only with establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism (DoT).

It also admonished all transport operators to implement the “No booking, no entry” policy.

Exempted from the ordinance are local residents [and] residents’ relatives attending wakes or funeral and individuals whose travel is duly authorized by the local government unit.”

A resort owner who requested that he not be identified said they were allowed to accommodate relatives but only for wakes and funerals while the local government had all

the authority to invite whom it may please.

“This is unfair since our bread and butter are the tourists visiting our establishments and how on earth can we survive this community quarantine if we will not be allowed to accommodate visitors,” the owner said in a text message, adding that some of them might be forced to close down.

Puerto Galera is a prime tourist destination particularly during summer time.

The resort owner said there are at least 350 primary tourism establishments in the municipality and only about 20 percent of them are accredited by the DoT.

Mayor Rocky Ilagan and municipal council presiding officer and Vice Mayor Marlon Lopez refused to comment on the issue, stating that it is still premature as the ordinance is still being heard.

The resort owners are set to pass a position paper and present it to the municipal council to highlight their opposition to the proposed ordinance.