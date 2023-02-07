This is the Respiratory Therapist Board Exam Result February 2023 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Zamboanga on February 5-6, 2023.

PRC Board of Respiratory Therapy Chairman Julita V. Toledo and members Jesus M. Espinas and Senen O. Teope administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 PASSERS:

Updating …

RESPIRATORY THERAPIST LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE

The Respiratory Therapist Licensure Exam February 2023 covered the following topics:

Diagnostics

Pathophysiology

Respiratory Care

Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Respiratory Therapist Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The Respiratory Therapist Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring respiratory therapists are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.