Responding to Increasing Demand, KUPU Put Forth Additional Efforts to Enhance Soft Skill Development

KUPU actively takes part in realizing The Vision of Indonesia 2045 in nurturing Golden Generation through soft skill training delivered by mobile application and workshops from schools to schools

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KUPU, an AI-based application that matches job seekers’ skills and interests to employers’ needs, recognizes the importance of soft skills training for the future of Indonesian youth. KUPU is upscaling its soft skill training through a partnership with the DKI Jakarta Provincial Department of Education and KUPU Academy by having face-to-face seminars, workshops, and online learning through the mobile application.



KUPU is hosting workshops for vocational schools around DKI Jakarta

“We pay great attention to soft skills training for several reasons. First, it’s in line with the Vision of Indonesia 2045 to nurture a Golden Generation. Then, from the meetings with some schools, they stated that their students need this seminar for day one readiness. And KUPU Academy monitoring results also show the high demand for this training.” said Andry The, Chief Information Officer, KUPU.

According to research from Indonesia’s Ministry of National Development Planning , by 2030, more than 65% of the Indonesian population will be of productive age, and approximately 200 million people will contribute to Indonesia’s development (Golden Generation). Improving the quality of Indonesia’s human resources through skills development is a critical requirement and should be a priority.

The 2020 report on Indonesian ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) skills demanded by ILO , shows that having soft skills is as important as mastering hard skills. Often time hiring managers would put certain soft skills such as teamwork, communication skills, willingness to learn, and analytical skills as requirements in addition to technical skills.

Soft skills also play a pivotal role in facing challenges and competitiveness in future employment stages thus optimizing upcoming demographic bonuses. Through KUPU’s training, youth can develop soft skills for job success.

The KUPU Academy included specially developed courses that cover interview techniques, sales, customer service, communications, and other soft skills. The academy will work alongside the platform’s established AI-based selection and matching system, which screens and matches candidates to vacancies intelligently before helping them prepare for interviews.

A global need for soft skills

According to a survey by McKinsey, the proportion of companies addressing empathy and interpersonal skills doubled in 2020. Between 2019 and 2020, skills like leadership and management became a much bigger priority for most companies, jumping ten percentage points year over year, from 40% to 50%.

“Unlike technical skills, which constantly change, soft skills remain with you throughout your career. They are constantly relevant, transferable, and highly desirable. Individuals with soft skills tend to hit the ground running and make valuable contributions,” said Andry.

In the future, KUPU will collaborate closely with the Provincial Department of DKI Jakarta to develop and host more soft skills training workshops and seminars for vocational schools in the DKI Jakarta district. KUPU Academy will also continuously improve its educational materials to prepare the younger generation to impact society and achieve a prosperous Indonesia by 2045.

To find out more about the KUPU and upcoming workshops, please visit www.kupu.id or download the KUPU app available in both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and to ensure each user is provided with an equal opportunity. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from the public and private sectors to strengthen the employment industry further.