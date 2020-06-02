Restaurant dine-in operations approved in MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Restaurants in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) may now resume their dine-in operations in a limited capacity, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

The establishments, however, should strictly observe the minimum health standards imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus such as the mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised Palace briefing.

“Kailangan pa din sumunod sa minimum public health standards protocol. Pwede pa ring ipasara ang outlet na hindi susunod sa itinakda ng DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) at DOT (Department of Tourism) na siyang maglalagay ng post-audit mechanism,” Roque said.

Only 50 percent of the restaurant’s capacity will be allowed for dine in operations starting June 1, the Palace official announced.

Except for Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) Pangasinan, Albay, Western Visayas, Cebu City, Mandaue City and Davao City which are currently under general community quarantine status, the rest of the country is under MGCQ status since June 1.

MGCQ is the lowest form of community quarantine enforced by the government.

The following are the salient points of the DTI guidelines for the resumption of dine-in services in restaurants as presented by Roque in his regular press briefing:

-Upon entry, customers shall be escorted to the assigned table with corresponding number

-Customers will select orders from the menu placed on the table or from the order taker with social distancing

-Both customer/s and server/s should sanitize hands after placing order and/or payment

-handing of payment to server after confirming orders is encouraged

-No buffet and self-service areas

-Restaurants should establish separate handwashing sink/basin for kitchen staff and dine-in customers

-Closure of play areas

-Designated area for take away/pick-up

-Contactless drive-thru counters

-No physical contact during payment

-Provide small trays for accepting cash

-Alternative modes of payment must b made available

-Regular sanitation of high contact areas and surfaces

