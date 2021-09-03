Restriction easing talks extend PSEi rebound

The Philippine stock index extended its rebound on Friday amid hopes of easing restrictions in the country and the rise of Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.91 percent or 62.47 points to its intraday high of 6,897.13, while the broader All Shares added 0.7 percent or 29.58 points to conclude at 4,261.69.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco attributed the local market’s climb to “hopes towards the easing of restrictions in the country.”

“Investors are hoping that the government will shift their strategy from broad-based quarantine restrictions to granular lockdowns to allow more mobility and economic activities,” Tantiangco noted.

He added that the “Bakuna Bubble” of Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion garnering support also aided the market sentiment.

The positive performance of US indices cascaded down the local bourse, which also helped the rally, said Tantiangco.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq improved by 0.37 percent, 0.28 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively, overnight.



Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said the market’s sentiment got a lift from Wall Street, which jumped amid the recent US weekly jobless claims hitting its lowest since the global pandemic started.

For the week ended August 28, initial jobless claims totalled to 340,000, which was lower than the estimate of 345,000.

Meanwhile, trading was weaker as net value turnover stood at P6.16 billion, slightly lagging from the preceding day’s P6.71 billion.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, returned as the market saw net foreign inflows of P242.74 million, also buoying the market, according to Tantiangco.

Most local sectors were in the green led by the conglomerates at 2.29 percent, while the services and mining and oil indices lost 0.64 percent and 0.05 percent each.

Total volume turnover was at 1.58 billion shares valued at P6.45 billion.

Advancers marginally outpaced decliners at 104 to 102, while 39 securities were unchanged.