Restrictions sought for unvaccinated

Industry and business groups on Monday called for ramped up Covid-19 vaccination but also urged the government to restrict the activities of those who are unvaccinated.

“We support the government's view that Covid-19 vaccination policies should be more robust in order to save more Filipinos from serious sickness and death and help the economy and jobs to recover. While we also steadfastly believe that everyone has the right to decide on vaccination, we do believe that the state and the private sector should be able to restrict the activities of unvaccinated persons for the common good,” they said in a joint statement.

The joint statement was issued by the Bankers Association of the Philippines, Cebu Business Club, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, GoNegosyo, Investment Houses Association of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, Philippine Business for Education, Philippine Ecozones Association, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Philippine Retailers Association, Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, US-Asean Business Council and WomenBizPH.

The groups said that according to experts, the unvaccinated are more likely to get seriously sick, which would add to the strain on the health care system putting both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients at risk of not having access to medical treatment.

“We believe the state should help companies reopen safely to protect and create jobs by allowing them to impose stricter requirements on unvaccinated employees and patrons, and to decline unvaccinated job applicants, in the interest of the health and safety of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Further, we believe the government should consider doing the same with its employees,” they said.

The groups said this will require a review of several policies such as the Labor department's Labor Advisory 03-21, Republic Act 11525 and the Covid-19 Vaccine Procurement Act of 2021 (Section 12-G).

Labor Advisory 03-2021 states that while employers shall encourage their employees to get vaccinated, “any employee who refuses or fails to be vaccinated shall not be discriminated against in terms of tenure, promotion, training, pay and other benefits or terminated from employment.”

The guidelines also prohibit the no vaccine, no work policy.

“We encourage companies to exert every effort to provide opportunities for unvaccinated employees to get vaccinated and do what they can to accommodate them (and others who cannot be vaccinated for valid medical reasons) in the interim, in a way that does not compromise their health and safety and that of other employees,” the groups said.

“We urge the government to further facilitate access to vaccines, whether through government or private sector procurement consistent with Philippine government guidelines,” they added.

The Philippines has so far administered 46.39 million doses as of October 3. A total of 21.80 million are already fully vaccinated while 24.57 million first doses have been administered.