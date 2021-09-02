Results of herbal anti-dengue capsule tests out soon – DoST

THE clinical trial for a herbal anti-dengue capsule will be completed soon, said the Department of Science and Technology (DoST).

Dengue is a mosquito-borne infection whose incidence has been steadily increasing in tropical countries, particularly in the Philippines where it is considered one of the top health problems.

The study by Pharmalytics Corporation and the De La Salle University Health Sciences Institute was being conducted in Cavite, using a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled setup. It aims to determine the efficacy and safety of an herbal capsule taken orally by adults with dengue fever showing no warning signs.

“Each fixed-dose capsule combines the ability of tawa-tawa (Euphorbia hirta) and banaba (Lagerstroemia speciosa) to increase platelet count with the immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties of luya (Zingiber officinale),” said DoST in a statement.

Once proven safe and effective, the herbal capsule will be the first definitive treatment for dengue, which could pave the way for use even in severe types of the disease.

DoST added that farmers could also benefit from cultivating any of the three medicinal plants. Its projected increase in demand may come from pharmaceutical companies that would manufacture the treatment for domestic and even overseas markets.

The project nearly cost ₱12 million and is funded by DoST through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD).



It is part of the Tuklas Lunas Program of DoST which aims to harness the potential of the country’s own resources in herbal and drug tracks to strengthen the capacities of researchers and the local industry in drug discovery and development.