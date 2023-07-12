Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Reviewimage-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 July 2023 – Today, IX ASIA INDEXES announced the 1st Half 2023 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classify digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens and a 3-tier system for each categories (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:

Cryptocurrencies



Industry Changes



The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries



1) Payment (110)



2) Infrastructure (120)



3) Financial services (130),



4) Tech & Data (140) and



5) Media & Entertainment (150).

Sector Changes



The sectors increased from 13 to 16.



Additions:



Staking (13030)



Data Management (14020)



Artificial Intelligence (14030)



(For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3).

Classification Changes



Cardano (ADA)

FROM:



Industry: Payment (110)



Sector: Transaction & Payment (11010)

TO:



Industry: Infrastructure (120)



Sector: Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract (12010)

Green coins



There are 5 Greens coins in this review



HBARG



ETHG



ADAG



ALGOG



FTMG

They all come from Infrastructure industry

Coverage of DAICS®



The coverage remains unchanged with 50 coins.



The market capitalization coverage (all coins): 94.63%*



The % coverage of market cap of the 50th ranked coin: 0.08%



Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS® : 8



(For more details about the industry weighting and the 8 changes, please see Appendix 4).

*As of 30th June 2023 based on past 90 days market capitalisation ranking including all coins (stable coins and no exclusions due to any rules).



Note: G as ‘Green‘ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)



Asset Types Changes



The asset types remain unchanged at 6



1) Culture (205),



2) Real Estate (215),



3) Financials (235),



4) Entertainment (255),



5) Natural Resources (265), and



6) Green Economy (275)

Branch Changes



The branches increased from 30 to 31.



Additions:



1) Gaming (25540)



(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).

Coverage of DAICS®



IX ASIA INDEXES has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. Although there has been an increase in the number of asset-backed tokens, no significant use cases with proper market policy have emerged. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.

For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guilding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

All classification changes including the relating ixCrypto industry indexes will take effect on 1 August 2023.

For more details on our DAICS® qualification criteria, please email [email protected].

Appendix 1

The structure of DAICS®

Appendix 2

IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“)

Appendix 3

DAICS updated Cryptocurrencies Industry-Sector diagram

DAICS updated ABT Asset Types-Branch diagram

Appendix 4 In and out in DAICS® Top 50 cryptos In Out 1. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) FTX Token (FTT) 2. Lido DAO (LDO) Theta Network (THETA) 3. Aptos (APT) Tezos (XTZG) 4. Arbitrum (ARB) Axie Infinity (AXS) 5. The Graph (GRT) Flow (FLOW) 6. Fantom (FTMG) Chiliz (CHZ) 7. Stacks (STX) Bitcoin SV (BSV) 8. Pax Dollar (USDP) Terra Classic (LUNC) Sector Weighting of the Classification System* Industry Weighting (%) Payment 65.00 Infrastructure 27.45 Financial Services 5.31 Tech & Data 0.43 Media & Entertainment 1.81 *Based on 30th June 2023 Appendix 5

Classification of top 50 coins by Market Capitalisation* Category Industry Sector Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Payment: Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment BTC

XRP

LTC

TON XMR

XLM

BCH

CRO Stablecoin USDT

USDC

BUSD DAI

TUSD

USDP Infrastructure: Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract ETHG

ADAG

SOL

TRX

AVAX

LINK

ETC ICP

APTOS

HBARG

NEAR

ALGOG

FTMG

EOS Interoperability DOT

WBTC ATOM

QNT Scaling & Sharding MATIC

ARB STX Supporting System Nil Financial services: Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens BNB

LEO UNI

OKB Lending & Borrowing AAVE Staking(NEW) LDO Tech & Data: Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology File Storage & Sharing VET FIL Data Management(NEW) GRT Artificial Intelligence(NEW) Nil Media & Entertainment: Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media DOGE SHIB Streaming Nil Gaming APE Metaverse EGLD

MANA SAND Appendix 6 IX Digital Asset Industry and Sector Classification System (“DAICS®“) Category Industry Sector Sector definition Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment: (110) Definition Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment

(11010) Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange Stablecoin

(11020) Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of reference asset Infrastructure: (120) Definition Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc. Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract

(12010) layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract Interoperability

(12020) Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem Scaling & Sharding

(12030) Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker Supporting System

(12040) Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network Financial services: (130) Definition Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens

(13010) Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies Lending & Borrowing

(13020) Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options Staking(NEW)

(13030) Holding and “staking” of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations Tech & Data: (140) Definition Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology File storage & Sharing

(14010) Cryptos that provide decentralised filing storage services and sharing Data Management(NEW)

(14020) Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications Artificial Intelligence(NEW)

(14030) Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform. Media & Entertainment: (150) Definition Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media

(15010) Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector Streaming

(15020) Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites Gaming

(15030) Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry Metaverse

(15040) Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D. DAICS® Asset Type Definitions Category Asset Type Branch Sub -branch Asset-Backed Tokens (2) Culture: (205) Definition Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc. Art

(20510) This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Sports

(20520) Festive Collectibles

(20530) Design IPs

(20540) Drama and Play IPs

(20550) Real Estate:(215) Definition Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land Commercial Property

(21510) Residential Property

(21520) Governmental Property

(21530) Residential and Commercial Land

(21540) Financials: (235) Definition Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi). Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)

(23510) Tokenised Debts

(23520) Tokenised REITs

(23530) Entertainment: (255) Definition Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas. Movies

(25510) This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Songs

(25520) Concerts

(25530) Gaming(NEW)

(25540) All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles

(25550) Natural Resources: (265) Definition Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals. Precious Metals

(26510) Agricultural

(26520) Energy

(26530) Metals

(26540) Green Economy(275) Definition Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives. No Poverty & Zero Hunger

(27510) Following definition of the United Nations

17 sustainable development goals² Good Health and Well-Being

(27520) Quality Education

(27530) Gender Equality

(27540) Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable And Clean Energy

(27550) Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals

(27560) Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

(27570) Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production

(27580) Climate Action

(27590) Life Below Water & Life on Land

(27500) ² United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals https://sdgs.un.org/goals

