Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q2) ixasiaindex-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2022 2nd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

Constituent Review

The number of constituent cryptos will be increased from the current 19 to 29 constituents:





Additions



Ethereum Classic Elrond EOS Filecoin Flow Klaytn Monero Tezos Theta Network VeChain



Deletion



No deletion

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.08%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 78.17%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD2.16tn to USD0.8tn(-63.0%), and a drop in the daily volume from USD113bn to USD62bn(-45.1%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price fell by 57.28% since the last review.

Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges



Binance BitMart Bitrue Coinbase Exchange DigiFinex FTX HitBTC Hotcoin Global OKX Upbit

Removal of Terra classic from Spot Price Index

The launch of the Spot Price Index series is to provide a single USD equivalent price for the market at every 5-second interval real-time, for the most representable coins in the world. Following the significant market cap reduction of Terra Classic since Terra (UST) de-peg incident in mid-May, Terra Classic will be replaced by Avalanche, the next top coin ranked by 90 days average market cap. For the purpose to reflect a fair and representative valuation of cryptos, each disseminated spot price is an average price of the coin in at most 10 exchanges.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]

More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents Variable/29 in Q3 2022 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 7×24 Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average-volume * 90-day-average- Market Cap Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Bitcoin $31,302,332,439 $621,375,928,720 42.85% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $18,505,138,397 $269,745,495,743 61.45% 33.32% 3 XRP $1,684,677,152 $25,161,456,645 63.19% 3.97% 4 Cardano $1,125,438,918 $23,595,542,378 64.81% 3.93% 5 Solana $1,782,940,319 $22,743,900,365 66.38% 2.90% 6 Dogecoin $1,029,337,212 $13,712,514,261 67.33% 2.30% 7 Polkadot $739,409,553 $12,662,267,600 68.20% 1.73% 8 Avalanche $782,029,937 $12,363,143,941 69.05% 1.24% 9 Polygon $608,679,431 $7,093,769,035 69.54% 0.99% 10 TRON $1,275,795,478 $6,874,345,369 70.02% 1.50% 11 NEAR Protocol $788,220,357 $ 6,200,215,557 70.44% 0.62% 12 Litecoin $727,608,811 $ 5,689,275,447 70.84% 0.94% 13 Bitcoin Cash $3,181,275,699 $ 4,390,544,264 71.14% 0.50% 14 Cosmos $427,677,512 $ 4,334,119,024 71.44% 0.53% 15 Stellar $255,675,181 $ 3,891,295,038 71.71% 0.69% 16 Algorand $198,699,397 $ 3,614,114,591 71.96% 0.52% 17 Ethereum Classic $518,525,190 $ 3,544,354,575 72.20% 0.51% 18 Monero $196,955,986 $ 3,425,708,259 72.44% 0.54% 19 VeChain $228,635,755 $2,721,116,004 72.62% 0.41% 20 Hedera $55,457,324 $2,600,759,866 72.80% 0.34% 21 Internet Computer $151,264,075 $2,506,425,164 72.98% 0.33% 22 Filecoin $359,429,932 $2,432,843,775 73.14% 0.31% 23 Elrond $99,516,201 $2,331,467,386 73.31% 0.28% 24 Flow $78,994,250 $2,164,781,357 73.45% 0.40% 25 Tezos $94,637,188 $2,064,430,928 73.60% 0.33% 26 Theta Network $157,335,505 $2,009,113,830 73.74% 0.31% 27 Klaytn $72,678,355 $1,681,557,442 73.85% 0.17% 28 EOS $407,362,020 $1,674,706,522 73.97% 0.23% 29 Fantom $386,866,689 $1,668,771,518 74.08% 0.17%

Data as of 30 June 2022 (HKT)

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

* For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com.

For data licnesning and product, please contact us at [email protected].

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]





