Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q2)logo_ixCrypto_color.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2023 2nd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”), ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, ixCrypto Infrastructure Index (“IXFI”) and ixCrypto Stable Coin Index (“IXSCI”). The constituents change and recapping at 40% of IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes will be effective on July 21, 2023 (Friday) while the IXFI and IXSCI result will be effective on 1 August 2023 (Tuesday) together with all IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“) Review changes. Results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituents cryptos will change to 30 constituents with 2 additions and 5 deletions:





Additions



Arbitrum The Graph

Deletion



Toncoin OKB Quant EOS Flow

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 77.73%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.24%*.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”), ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW

Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions



TRON

Deletion



Shiba Inu

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.19tn to USD1.16tn(-2.52%), and a decrease in the daily volume from USD53bn to USD36bn(-47.22%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 8.60% since the last review.

2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges



Binance Hotcoin Global Bitforex Upbit Bitrue OKX Coinbase Exchange LBank MEXC Gate.io

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]

More details about the IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

3. DAICS® Review

3.1. ixCrypto Stable Coin Index

IXSCI involves cryptocurrencies whose ranking in terms of 90 days average market capitalization and volume are eligible to be selected into ixCrypto Index but excluded because it is classified as stable coin under DAICS® (For more details about DAICS®, please refer to the press release named “Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“) Review” which is published on 12th July, 2023) The number of constituent cryptos will change to 5 constituents with 1 addition:

Addition



True USD

3.2. ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

IXFI involves cryptocurrencies that are selected in ixCrypto Index and are classified as infrastructure industry under DAICS® (For more details about DAICS®, please refer to the press release named “Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“) Review” which is published on 12th July, 2023). The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged at 16 constituents with 2 additions and 2 deletions:

Additions



Cardano Arbitum

Deletions



Toncoin Quant

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)



