Retired cop shot dead in Zamboanga del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR –– A retired policeman was shot to death on Tuesday along the highway of Barangay Kagawasan, Dimataling town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Lieutenant Richard Gonzalez, Pitogo police chief, said Vecinte Bolusan Teofilo, a retired member of the Philippine National Police and resident of Pitogo town, was driving his passenger van when two men pretending to be passengers stopped him and shot him afterward.

Teofilo suffered three bullet wounds on his head, resulting in his immediate death.

The gunmen fled towards the direction of Dinas town, also of Zamboanga del Sur.

Police recovered three fired shells of cal. 45 pistol at the crime scene.

Edited by LZB

