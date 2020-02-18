Retired cop slain in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY –– A retired police officer and incumbent councilor of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Villareal at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18.

Alex Tizon, 66, was driving his Isuzu Sportivo when two men aboard a motorcycle drove by his vehicle and shot him.

Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, chief of the Bayawan City Police Station, said Tizon suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body.

Based on their investigation, Enriquez said Tizon was supposed to buy medicines for his high blood pressure.

“The attack was well-planned (because the assailants knew where the victim was going),” Enriquez said.

Recovered from the crime scene were empty shells of a 9-mm pistol.

Enriquez said investigators are looking into reports that an armed group was mad at Tizon for helping a family that the group harassed.

“We’re conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the perpetrators,” he said./lzb

