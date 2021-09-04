Retired military general named PDEA deputy chief for administration

A retired general of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was appointed as the new director-general for administration of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), according to the anti-narcotics agency.

Derrick Carreon, PDEA spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said that on Sept. 1, 2021, retired Maj. Gen. Diosdao Carreon formally assumed the post vacated by Director 3 Randy Pedroso, officer-in-charge (OIC) for the Office of the Deputy Director General for Administration (ODDGA).

“He is a welcome addition to the PDEA family. He brings with him a wealth of 37 years of military experience in the realms of administration, operations and intelligence,” said PDEA Dir. Gen. Wilkins Villanueva.

“The men and women of PDEA extend their profound appreciation to Director Pedroso for his valuable insights, helpful guidance and staunch commitment during his term as my second in command,” Villanueva added.

The incoming DDGA is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Hinirang” Class of 1987.

He was described as a decorated military officer, serving the AFP as a commander of 40th Infantry Battalion; Commander, Special Intelligence Force, ISAFP (intelligence Service of the AFP); Commanding Officer of Joint Task Force Gensan; Commander, 601st Infantry Brigade; and Commander, 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (PA).