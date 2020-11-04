ReTo Eco-Solutions and Tsinghua University Jointly Develop R&D Demonstration for National Key Project

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “ReTo”) (NASDAQ: RETO), a one-stop, total technology solutions provider for the healthy improvement of ecological environments, today announced the official launch of a research and development demonstration jointly developed with China’s prestigious Tsinghua University’s Academy of Arts & Design. Titled “Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for the Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Area”, the ecologically-friendly, ground pavement system will be used for the high-traffic Shougang area as part of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This ambitious project showcases the efficient use of new construction and other materials, along with digital paving solutions to construct highly aesthetic roads in the park that protect both the environment and ecology. This solution improves the efficiency of road design and paving, and helps achieve the development goals of a resource-saving society.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud and honored to work with our long-term partner Tsinghua University on this important national key project in support of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. Working together we have merged our practical experience in the production and processing of materials, with Tsinghua University’s advanced design, turning a sophisticated vision into reality. The biggest advantage of this project is that in the design process, the design cycle is shortened and we are delivering a true ‘what you see is what you get’ result. We are merging aesthetics and function making roads environmentally-friendly, safe, beautiful and practical. This important project is the latest proof point in our business execution and further advances our efforts to build out innovative indoor and outdoor floor paving in China, as an independent service provided to Chinese design agencies and paving material manufacturers.”

Shougang Park is located in Shijingshan District, Beijing. It was established in 1919 and was once the site of Beijing’s largest industrial capital steel company. A few years ago, in order to protect the surrounding environment, the Shougang plant was relocated to the Tangshan City, Hebei Province, leaving a large number of other industrial sites still in place. As part of efforts to recapture the land, Shougang Park has planned five districts, including Shougang Industrial Relic Park, Shijingshan Cultural Landscape Park, Winter Olympic Plaza, Public Service Configuration Area, and Urban Darn Innovation Workshop.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

Founded in 1999, ReTo (NASDAQ: RETO) is a leader in ecological innovation, with sustainable environmental priorities and seeks to empower communities through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, which have been used to bring clean water and fertile soil to villages and cities worldwide. The Company is founded on its strategy of Technology Improves Ecology and is a full spectrum provider of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design and installation for the health and improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration, through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company’s statements regarding: 1) its ability to assist in environmental protection; and 2) its ability to complete the research and development project are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of construction and ecological solutions in China and internationally; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reto-eco-solutions-and-tsinghua-university-jointly-develop-rd-demonstration-for-national-key-project-301166125.html