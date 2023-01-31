RETRANSMISSION: First Hydrogen Reveals Next Generation Zero Emission LCVhydro.jpg

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 30 January 2023 – First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) (“FIRST HYDROGEN” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has received initial Generation II images, designed in collaboration with EDAG Group (EDAG). These first released images show the next generation’s front and rear detail. The front view features a smart digital panel, which shows the configuration of daytime running lights (DRL) designed to give the van a recognisable face and identity, as well as outstanding visibility. The rear elevation reveals vertical taillights either side of the main cargo access point. The design follows function as it accommodates different types of doors including tailgates, barn doors and roller shutters.



Front detail

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8330/152843_frontdetail.jpg





Rear detail

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8330/152843_reardetail.jpg

Known for its top-level development of concept cars, prototypes and expertise in the international automotive industry, global mobility engineers EDAG was appointed by First Hydrogen in 2022 to develop design and styling for the Company’s zero-emission light commercial vehicles (LCV). The designs can be scaled to different vehicle heights and lengths. The result will be modular vehicles that allow for customization to suit operational use and can be employed for a wide range of applications including express delivery, grocery, construction and utilities work, emergency services and vehicle recovery.

First Hydrogen’s fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) offers operational benefits for the zero-emission commercial van market and LCV sector with faster refuelling speeds, longer range, and larger payload, auxiliary load and towing capabilities. The Company’s Generation II design will reflect this operational flexibility, ultimately supporting First Hydrogen to become leaders in efficiency and progress for zero emission vehicles.

The Company’s Generation I FCEVs are now undergoing mileage accumulation and testing before commencing operational trials. Starting March 2023, the vans will be placed with fleet operators from the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC), which include national supermarkets, utilities providers, roadside assistance and healthcare services. These real-world on-road trials will enable operators to experience hydrogen transport solutions first-hand and help First Hydrogen engage with potential customers and provide data to inform the development and production of its future vehicles.

The global light commercial vehicle market size was valued at USD 480.52 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 751.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Steve Gill, CEO of Automotive for First Hydrogen, says: “We’re thrilled to reveal this preview of our next generation of zero emission vehicles. Following the success of our Generation I demonstrator vans that prove our concept and technology capabilities, with this next series of vehicles, our goal is to provide the commercial van market with a complete solution for operational flexibility. This sneak preview indicates the careful consideration that has gone into combining aesthetics with engineering excellence; the vehicle configuration and signature light panels show a solid standout design that is iconic and will be a real head turner.”

Bernat Costa, Design Director at EDAG Spain, comments: “The pure design of the light panels complement the vehicle’s functional purpose, establishing a First Hydrogen design signature and illuminating the van to improve its visibility for other road users in city and urban landscapes. This is especially important for delivery and roadside assistance vehicles, which need to make regular stops. The clean aesthetic also reflects the vehicles’ zero emission status. We can’t wait to reveal more of the design as we progress on the project.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of



FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

“Balraj Mann”

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer





Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

[email protected]





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.