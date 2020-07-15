“Reuben Laurente releases new song ‘Ikaw Ang Aking Kailanman’ during pandemic”

Reuben Laurente, apektado ng COVID-19 pandemic ang trabaho bilang singer sa mga cruise ship.

There is no better time than now – panahon ng covid-19 pandemic— to declare your love for someone and telling them you want to be with them forever.

Kaya naman maganda ang timing ni Reuben Laurente para maglabas ng bagong kanta titled “Ikaw Ang Aking Kailanman.”

The love song is now available on all digital platforms and is written by the same composer of his other song “Pinakamagandang Awit” and the famous “Iingatan Ka” ni Carol Banawa.

“Ikaw Ang Aking Kailanman” was released under San Francisco based label RJA Productions LLC. The official lyric is also now up online on RJA’s YouTube channel.

Reuben started out as a gospel singer for PUPURI! And became a star with the vocal group The Company from 1991 to 2004. He is also a celebrated theater performer and has also traveled six continents and 82 countries as a headliner for international cruise bands.

Ngayon ay nasa Pilipinas si Reuben dahil apektado ang kanyang trabaho ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yung last show ko was on board a Holland America ship called Westerdam. Two weeks stint lang ito na naging halos three weeks dahil sa COVID rumors sa barko namin, so I was able to do my shows pero di kami naka-port sa ports of destination dahil natsimis kami na may corona virus carrier sa barko.

“Di na kami nakapunta sa mga countries sa itinerary ng cruise including the Philippines. Nakababa ako ng barko nung February 17,” kuwento ng singer.

Habang nasa Pilipinas si Reuben ay open siyang tumanggap ng mga singing engagements. Hindi pa raw kasi niya alam kung kailan ulit babalik ang sigla ng entertainment sa international cruise ship.

Samantala, pinasalamatan ni Reuben ang kanyang producer na nagtiwala sa kanya bilang independent artist.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa RJA Productions dahil sa pagkakataong binigay nila sa akin as an independent artist para makapag-record ng ‘Ikaw Ang Aking Kailanman.’ Available na poi to sa Spotify at sa iba pang digital platforms,” huling pahayag ni Reuben.