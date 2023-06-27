Rev Up Your Ride: Rong Motor Launches Online Platform for Motorbike Sales

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rong Motor , a trusted name in the local motorbike market, is excited to announce the launch of their innovative e-shop to sell motorbikes and associated components. With this new platform, motorbike enthusiasts can easily navigate and select their desired products from the comfort of their homes.

Dealerships are often located in remote areas that might be difficult to access without a ride. Gone are the days of countless hours visiting multiple dealerships and negotiating prices to find a bike that suits your needs. Rong Motor’s online platform cuts down the time and effort of making it accessible through a single platform.

“Our goal at Rong Motor has always been to provide our customers with the best selection of motorbikes and an exceptional buying experience,” affirmed Tan Fu Rong, Founder of Rong Motor. “With the launch of our online platform, we are thrilled to take that experience to the next level by offering a user-friendly interface, detailed product information, and convenient purchasing options.”

By setting up an online platform, the dealership cuts down on overheads to offer sellers high trade-in prices for their motorcycles while offering buyers motorcycles lower than the average market price. Those looking to sell their used bikes can also use Rong Motor’s consignment services to increase the chances of selling them at a reasonable price. The online platform gives detailed information on every bike for aspiring bike owners to make informed decisions that suit their specifications.

Besides creating a virtual showroom experience, Rong Motor’s platform also makes it easy to secure financing for your new ride. Suppose you need extra financial help for your investment or any other assistance, the site has online forms for insurance, loan applications, and an inquiry line to guide you through the process. Rong Motor is a one-stop solution that follows your journey from browsing to financing, purchasing, and delivering.

“We understand that buying a motorbike is a significant investment and a personal decision,” added Fu Rong. “Our online platform is designed to empower customers with all the necessary tools and resources to purchase confidently.”

Get ready for an exhilarating ride and discover the convenience of Rong Motor’s newly launched online platform for motorbike sales. Visit https://www.rongmotor.sg/ now to browse their wide-ranging selection and find a motorbike that perfectly matches your preferences from the comfort of your home.

About Rong Motor: Rong Motor is one of Singapore’s leading online motorcycle retailers. Born out of a passion for riding, the company strives to continuously enhance customer experience and operational excellence to bring the highest quality of bikes and parts conveniently at the best price.