“REVIEW: Cristine Reyes, Xian Lim slay performance in psychological thriller film ‘Untrue’”

VIVA Films’ Untrue, starring Cristine Reyes and Xian Lim, hits cinemas starting February 19.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

Crazy is nothing compared to evil. This statement may be a good takeaway after watching the latest VIVA Films offering titled Untrue, which stars Cristine Reyes and Xian Lim.

Rated R-16 by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), the movie is set in the cold Eurasian country of Georgia, a fitting environment that adds up to the air of mystery of this psychological thriller. There, two Filipinos – Mara (played by Cristine) and Joachim (played by Xian) will meet, fall in love and get married.

However, what appears to be a serendipitous love story will soon take a turn for the unexpected.

Armed with conflicting narratives about what really transpired in their relationship that led to abuse, the viewer must hold his/her judgement first until the climactic part unfolds. A “he-said, she-said” film, the movie may show two perspectives yet it all boils down to a truth that viewers should not miss.

One of the commendable things about this movie was the outstanding cinematography and direction of Sigrid Andrea Bernardo who was also the writer and director of the successful Empoy Marquez-Alessandra de Rossi film Kita Kita. This time with Untrue, she was able to properly depict a gloomy and eerie situation that would have people on the edge of their seats. It was easy to see that Georgia was the deliberate choice for the movie’s location as the place’s famous Kartlis Deda was made symbolic throughout the storyline. And although the storytelling entails action and multiple narratives at the same time, it’s not hard to pick up. Unlike other psychological thrillers that will leave you confused and guessing, this has a satisfying twist as it gets to answer questions.

As for the acting, Xian was able to internalize his character well. Whether he portrays a stranger with a dark side, or an emotional, vulnerable wreck, he slayed his performance. Together with Cristine, both of them succeeded in displaying such passionate chemistry. Another surprising element in this movie was actress Rhen Escano who bravely portrayed her character as Ana, probably the big revelation of this film.

Produced by VIVA Films, in cooperation with The IdeaFirst Company, Untrue hits cinemas on February 19.