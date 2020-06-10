“REVIEW: Mylene Dizon and Kit Thompson sizzle onscreen in Belle Douleur”

Cinemalaya entry ‘Belle Douleur’ is now available for free streaming on iWant.

First seen last year as part of the Cinemalaya film festival, Belle Douleur tells the story of a lonely and sad woman named Liz who finds love in the most unexpected way.

Forty-five-year-old clinical psychologist Liz (Mylene Dizon) devoted most of her life to taking care of her sickly parents until they both passed away. Just when she thought she had already let the best times of her life pass her by, she ends up meeting young antiques dealer/rock musician Josh (Kit Thompson) who shows up at her house one day after seeing an ad for the belongings she wants to sell. Right from the start, the two become easily at ease with each other, and Liz learns to slowly open up, from harmless flirting to eventually hanging out until they find themselves in an unexpected and wild affair. Just like the iWant digital film Glorious, Belle Douleur delves into a May-December romance.

Mylene and Kit allow the audience to see their chemistry slowly build up which makes their intimate scenes look even more natural and passionate.

Just like any couple, Liz and Josh eventually realize that their difference in age may be a bigger problem than they thought and while Liz struggles with trying to understand the more laidback nature of her new boyfriend, Josh also deals with Liz’s motherly nature and being overly attentive to his needs. These two lonely souls eventually come to a point where they must decide whether they will fully commit to the relationship or not. Liz discovers that she might have to let go of her love in order to truly be able to find herself.