“REVIEW: Sandbox Fest 2020 opens with the one-woman play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’”

Rosario Herrera shines as a solo performer in 9Works Theatrical’s production that aims to shed some light on mental health issues.

After its successful sold out shows during its first run in 2018, the Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical productions brings back the works of English playwright Duncan Macmillan— Every Brilliant Thing and Lungs, in this year’s Sandbox Fest 2020. The festival opened last March 6 with Philstage Gawad Buhay nominee Teresa Herrera performing for the press preview night.

Every Brilliant Thing is a one-woman show that breaks the barriers of a typical play by making different audience members participate all throughout the show. It is told through the point of view of a young woman named Angela who relives her childhood memories and how she tries to understand her mother’s depression. Her coping mechanism takes the form of compiling a list of things that makes her appreciate life better every day.

It’s no wonder Teresa Herrera’s shows were sold out performances during Every Brilliant Thing’s first run in 2018 because she is an engaging and charismatic performer, even during the saddest moments in the play. Herrera never lets her infectious energy down throughout the play’s continuous hour and a half run. Herrera draws the audience into her character’s mind, almost reading her like a diary, but also like sharing a long chat with a good friend. More than just a look into Angela’s colorful life, Every Brilliant Thing also helps open up discussion on issues like mental health and depression.

The play is directed by Jenny Jamora.