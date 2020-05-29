“REVIEW: Zanjoe Marudo and Lovi Poe star in a ‘no label’ relationship story in ‘Malaya’”

‘Malaya’ stars Zanjoe Marudo and Lovi Poe show stong chemistry in a story about two Pinoys based in Italy.

iWant’s latest original digital film offering Malaya is a semi-romantic drama that features an all too realistic portrayal of what happens when two people get into a relationship with no labels and no clear future.

Lovi Poe plays the role of Malaya, a young woman who goes abroad in 2011 to reunite with her mother who works as an OFW in Italy. While adjusting to her new life, she meets Santiago (Zanjoe Marudo) a Pinoy born in Italy who does odd jobs after quitting school and moving out of the family home. Laya and Iago become instant friends and pursue their separate dreams. After six years, they reunite and give in to their emotions, but reality sets in when Laya finds out that their love story might not have a happy ending she has always been dreaming of

Aside from the main theme which is Laya and Iago’s love story, Malaya also touches on the sacrifices and struggles of OFW families. Laya’s character shows the struggle of children who are left behind in the Philippines and separated from their OFW parents during their growing up years.

Zanjoe and Lovi show strong physical and emotional chemistry onscreen despite this being their first time being paired together. To set the tone, Malaya begins with a five-minute love scene that was tastefully done and shows the deep connection between the two friends that has not waned even after so many years. Malaya is worth the watch for anyone who has ever found themselves feeling connected to someone without ever finding the courage to commit.

Malaya is now available for free streaming on iWant.