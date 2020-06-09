Revilla patriarch to undergo angiogram procedure

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. will undergo an angiogram procedure due to heart irregularities, according to this son, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Revilla disclosed that his father is “doing better” than when he was first brought to the hospital but is “still on the long road to recovery.”

“He will undergo an angiogram procedure tomorrow dahil may irregular sa kanyang puso na baka cause ng iba pa niyang karamdaman (because there is something irregular with his heart which may have been causing other health problems,” the senator said.

He also asked for prayers for the full recovery of his father.

“Muli po kaming humihiling ng inyong mga panalangin nang malamapasan niya ang karamdaman na ito tuluyan po siya na gumaling,” the younger Revilla said.

(We are once again asking for prayers that he will get through this and he fully recovers).

“His will to get through this and his strong desire to live, hand in hand with our prayers and the love of God keeps us positive and hopeful,” he added.

Last week, the former senator was rushed to the hospital due to breathing difficulty and was “somewhat unresponsive.”

From the St. Dominic Medical Center in Bacoor, Cavite, the elder Revilla was transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City in Taguig, where he was attached to a ventilator.

