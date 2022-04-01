Revolut extends cashback partnership with Gojek to 30 June 2022

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Starting today, Revolut customers will receive 10% cashback on their rides with Gojek, up to $10 per month. The campaign, which pays out every calendar month, will end on 30 June 2022.

The two brands last ran a cashback campaign in February, which saw a 184% growth in customers using Revolut to pay for their rides.

To qualify, one has to add their Revolut card as the default payment method in the Gojek app before ordering a ride.

A customer does not have to wait for a physical Revolut card to arrive in the post to start utilising this benefit immediately. They can set up a free Standard account, get a virtual debit card, and enter its details into the Gojek app.

This cashback promotion is in addition to the existing Public Transport cashback the payments app has been running since May last year. Revolut’s Public Transport cashback campaign gives commuters a 20% cashback on bus and train fares, up to a maximum of S$10 per calendar month. It has also been extended to 30 June 2022.

James Shanahan, CEO of Revolut Singapore, says:

“The recent hike in fuel price has seen several transport providers raising fares. Using Revolut to pay for their daily commute, a customer can stand to earn up to $20 in cashback every month. With much of the local workforce heading back to the office, we hope our customers will appreciate these incentives.”

Both cashback campaigns are subject to terms and conditions. Customers may find them here and here .

To sign up for a free Revolut account, visit revolut.com .

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world’s first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, over 18 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.