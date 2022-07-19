Reward Awaits If You Report Undeserving 4Ps Beneficiaries – DSWD

DSWD Offers Reward to Those Who Can Report Undeserving 4Ps Beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo will give a reward to those who can report undeserving 4Ps beneficiaries.

Tulfo is now studying the possibility of offering a P1,000 reward to anyone who can give them information on Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries who are unworthy. He said in his statement that this would be done as part of the 4Ps list that had supposedly been entered by ineligible beneficiaries.

If the complaints about the 4Ps beneficiaries continue, he threatened to start giving the informants a means of subsistence. He also mentioned that they had recently gotten a complaint along with some false information.

“Siguro after that, kapag may narinig pa rin tayong mga kababayan nating nagrereklamo, pasisimulan na natin ang pagbibigay natin ng reward na ₱,1000 sa mga tipster,” Tulfo said.

It will be recalled that Tulfo stated that they will remove millions of unworthy beneficiaries. Some rumors are circulating that while some beneficiaries’ life has improved, others are faring worse. Even some 4Ps recipients have been detected using the funds they receive to gamble and purchase illegal narcotics.

