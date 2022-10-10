Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault In London

UK singer Rex Orange County has reportedly been charged with six counts of sexual assault in London. According to a new report from British tabloid The Sun, the 24-year-old is accused of assaulting an unnamed woman numerous times between 1st and 2nd June.

The report alleges that the singer, born Alexander James O’Connor, assaulted the woman twice in London’s West End, and then once more in a taxi on June 1st, and a further three times at his Notting Hill home the following day. O’Connor has denied the charges brought against him, pleading not guilty at a hearing in London on Monday.

Rex Orange County previously cancelled his run of 2022 tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”:

“Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a spokesperson for the singer stated. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

As The Sun reports, O’Connor has currently been released on unconditional bail, with a three-day trial scheduled for 3rd January, 2023.

O’Connor has been scheduled to visit Australia in September for a long-delayed run of tour dates. However, in early July, the singer announced that due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” he would be cancelling the majority of his 2022 tour dates.

