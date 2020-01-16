“Rey Valera reveals he underwent surgical operation due to intestinal problems”

Rey Valera shared it was the reason why he took a break from It’s Showtime for a couple of weeks last year.

During a presscon for his upcoming concert with former Side A vocalist Joey G, veteran singer-composer Rey Valera opened up why disappeared on Tawag Ng Tanghalan for a couple of weeks last year.

Valera revealed he had a health battle, which put him up in a situation where he wasn’t able to go to a certain US tour last 2019.

According to the Tawag Ng Tanghalan hurado, he paid 2.5 million pesos to the concert promoter for failing to make it to the show.

Sharing what he went through, he said: “Siguro mga one week or three days before umalis kami, lumaki ‘yung tiyan ko. ‘Di ko alam kung bakit.” He jokingly added: “Siyempre inisip ko masisira ‘yung abs mo, ‘di ba?”

Upon getting to the hospital, the doctor advised him not to push through with his plans to fly to the US and was told of a possible lump in his intestines.

“Pero bukod dun, siyempre worried ka. Ang nangyari dun nag-panic ako. Nagpa-check up ako sa doctor. Aba hindi ko pinaalis. Nagtawag na agad ng surgeon, etc. Ang worry nila baka meron akong bukol sa intestine,” he said.

He went on: “Ayaw na akong paalis ng doctor dun. Ang nangyari ngayon siyempre sinaksakan ako dito ng tubo. Halos palagi kang maduduwal. I-cocover mo ‘yung mouth mo eh. At may catheter dito. May [hose] dito magkabila,” he said.

Apart from the money he paid to the organizers, he also made a video apologizing to those who bought tickets to the show.

“Tapos gagawa ka ng video para sa America. Pinalabas ‘yun sa America. Imagine mo ‘yung humility,” he stated.

Reassuring his fans that he is now okay, he said: “Pero okay lang. Ganu’n ang ibig kong sabihin. Gumaling ako. Ang nangyari ano lang pala, nagdikit-dikit ‘yung bituka. Ang tawag nila adhesion. ‘Yun pala ‘pag meron ka na dating operation — in my case, appendix.”

He then added: “Nagdidikit-dikit daw talaga ‘yun. Ngayon ang worry lang daw nila, baka mayroong bukol na maging malignant. Then they have to cut it off. Buti naman wala.”

Meanwhile, Acoustic Playlist featuring Rey Valera and Joey G is happening on February 7 at Palacio de Maynila.

The two artists will also bring their concert to the US for a series of shows.