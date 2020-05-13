RFM income slides by 4% in first 3 months

LISTED RFM Corp. booked a P212-million net income in the first quarter of 2020, a 4-percent decline from its P221-million figure in the same period last year as a result of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed over Luzon and other areas in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Meanwhile, the food and beverages manufacturer saw its sales grow by 3 percent to P3.2 billion from P3.1 billion year-on-year.

In a disclosure, RFM President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Ma. “Joey” Concepcion 3rd said the company saw mixed results for its ice cream, milk, pasta and institutional bread and flour units.

“Prior to the lockdown, we saw strong growth across most units. However, the lockdown affected our ice cream sales, especially in the out-of-home segments as consumers were restricted to their homes,” Concepcion said.

“On the other hand, the stay-at-home situation shifted more buying to our Selecta Milk, Royal and Fiesta Pasta and sauces, as well as White King hotcakes, champorado and arroz caldo. Institutional bread and flour sales were hit by closures of fast food outlets,” he explained.

Concepcion said the increased demand for RFM’s packaged pasta and milk highlighted challenges in their production and supply chain, as well as plant safety and health of workers as they continue to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that RFM’s sales and income outlook for the second quarter is expected to be “more subdued than 2019.”

“The limited mobility and spending power of consumers will bear down on the sales of ice cream and institutional sales to fast food outlets even as milk and pasta will see sustained demand,” Concepcion pointed out.

The manufacturer’s balance sheet remains “strong” as parent company debt is zero with over P3 billion in cash.

RFM houses brands like Sunkist, Selecta, White King and Royal.

RFM shares shed 29 centavos or 6.44 percent to close at P4.21 apiece on Wednesday.