RGE Builds China’s Largest Oleochemical Industry Integration Facility

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apical Oleochemical (Taixing) Co., Ltd. celebrated on 27 June the completion of the initial phase of its Oleochemical Industry Integration Project in Taixing, Jiangsu, the largest of its kind in China.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Belinda Tanoto, Managing Director of RGE China; Wang Minyan, Chairman of the China Cleaning Industry Association; and Zhu Weixiang, Deputy Mayor of Taixing City and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Taixing Economic and Technological Development Zone. Liu Jun, President of Apical China, presided over the event.

The Royal Golden Eagle (Taixing) Health Industry Project was inaugurated on April 9, 2021 in Nanjing, by Wu Zhenglong, former Governor of Jiangsu Province, and Sukanto Tanoto, Founder and Chairman of RGE. Construction for the initial phase of the Taixing Oleochemical Industry Integration Project began in July of the same year. The first phase of the Apical Taixing Project was completed in March 2023, with production starting in June 2023. The Apical Taixing Project was finished after only 20 months, setting a new industry record, making it the fastest project of its kind to achieve this milestone.

The project has an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons and focuses on the production of fatty acids, hydrogenated oil, oleic acid, glycerine, and related products. The Apical Taixing Project, supported by RGE, aims to spearhead developments in the oleochemical industry in China.

Belinda Tanoto expressed gratitude for the support received from governmental bodies and industry stakeholders throughout the project’s development, solidifying Apical’s position as one of the world’s leading palm oil manufacturers. As part of its commitment to being an oleochemical industry leader and integrated manufacturer of sustainable vegetable oils and value added products, the Group plans to establish Apical’s China headquarters and R&D centres in Taixing. This strategic decision aims to strengthen Taixing’s position as China’s premier oleochemical base and promote the development of a sustainable oleochemical industry group.

At the event, Wang Minyan, speaking on behalf of the China Cleaning Industry Association, commended Apical’s use of modern equipment and robust management control systems, highlighting their importance amongst the industry’s move towards green, low-carbon, and high-quality oleochemical development.

In his address, Zhu Weixiang recognised the Apical Taixing Oleochemical Industry Integration Project as a pioneering initiative within the oleochemical industry of the Taixing Economic Development Zone. He expressed confidence that the company will quickly achieve full production, and hoped for the timely expansion of the project into the chemical, pharmaceutical, health and beauty industries, which would contribute to the industry’s sustainability efforts and regional socio-economic development.