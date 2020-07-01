“Rhap Salazar posts photo with boyfriend on Pride month”

Rhap Salazar reminds his followers that everyone should have the freedom to love and be loved.

In celebration of Pride month, singer Rhap Salazar reminded his followers that everyone should have the freedom to love and be loved, as he shared a rare photo of himself with his non-showbiz boyfriend.

The “Little Big Star” champion posted the photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, with the caption, “All people should be treated equally, regardless of who they are and who they love. Life gets better together. Happy Pride!”

It was last February when Rhap first confirmed his sexual orientation as he shared a photo showing him getting cozy with an obscured individual.

“Today, let us celebrate LOVE,” he wrote in the caption.

Rhap has since confirmed being in a relationship with the mystery guy, whom he still refused to name, in an interview last April.