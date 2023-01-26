RHB SINGAPORE CELEBRATES OPENING OF REFRESHED HEADQUARTERS WITH EXCLUSIVE 4.28% PER ANNUM FIXED DEPOSIT RATE

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RHB Singapore offers one of the highest 12-month fixed deposit interest rates in the market at 4.28% per annum (p.a.) in celebration of the re-opening of its refreshed Cecil Branch in the heart of the Central Business District. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to S$2,888 in cash credits for insurance purchases during this celebratory period.



RHB Cecil Branch



RHB Premier Centre



RHB Bank Building



RHB Bank Building

“The exclusive 12-month fixed deposit promotional rate, available only at our Cecil Branch & Premier Centre, is definitely a draw as we aim to remain among the top banks offering the best savings and fixed deposit rates in Singapore for our clients,” says Coreen Kwan, Head of Retail Banking at RHB Singapore. The branch at the RHB Bank building features a dedicated Premier Centre for wealth management, serving both local and regional priority banking clients. The main branch includes a Business Banking Centre where clients can access teams of industry specialists and relationship managers.

RHB Singapore embarked on a strategic transformation of its retail banking business in 2020, focusing on a branch network refresh, revamped business operating model and digitalization. The branch network refresh aims to relocate branches away from past areas of commercial activity to current regional hubs and business centres to serve the bank’s existing client base as well as reach out to new clients within the vicinity. Its uniquely themed concepts, which reference the surroundings of each branch location, help establish a personal connection with its clients.

“The RHB Bank Building is located at the fringe of the Telok Ayer Conservation Area so we have chosen a modern conservation shophouse theme for the Cecil branch. The design integrates the arched windows and façade of Singapore’s historical shophouses in a contemporary style to create a boutique hotel vibe,” adds Ms. Kwan. “We serve a mix of professionals, executives and business clients who work or run businesses in the Raffles Place area, as well as clients island-wide given its central location.”

Besides the Cecil Branch and Premier Centre in the Central Business District, RHB Singapore established its regional wealth hub in Orchard in 2021. The Orchard Premier Centre opposite Emerald Hill serves both local and regional clients and is Peranakan-themed, inspired by Singapore’s and Malaysia’s shared cultural heritage. This was followed up with the opening of RHB Singapore’s Parkway branch in 2022, which is well-positioned to serve consumer and business clients in the East. In the West, its Jurong East branch, opened in 2020, will be relocating this year to larger premises in the vicinity to accommodate the growing business.

Ms. Kwan also highlighted the importance of elevating the branch experience alongside the movement towards digital banking. “We believe that it is not just about enabling account opening and transactional features via the digital platform, but also the conversation and the relationship that ensues. While simple transactions, queries and payments must be enabled online 24/7, there is still a need for a more personal touch where higher value-added transactions and discussions are needed to better understand and fulfil clients’ requirements. Our channel strategy is built on a complement of digital banking channels, an accessible call centre and a few well-located and well-designed branches serving Singapore’s key regional centres.”

Below are the branch-exclusive promotions.

Fixed Deposit

Insurance

For more information, please visit https://www.rhbgroup.com.sg/cecilopening

Issued on behalf of RHB Singapore by the Brand Marketing and Communications department. For more information, please contact Kate Tan at +65 9823 2692 /mailto:%20norazzah@rhbgroup.com kate.tan@rhbgroup.com.

About RHB Singapore

RHB Singapore was first established in 1961 through a series of rapid expansion and strategic mergers. For more than half a century in Singapore, RHB has garnered invaluable financial experience and transferred those insights of service excellence on to clients, helping individuals and corporations fulfil their financial goals. RHB Singapore’s core businesses are streamlined into five pillars, namely Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury and Asset Management. RHB Banking Group aspires to deliver superior customer experience and shareholder value; and to be recognised as a Leading Multinational Financial Services Group.

Find out more about RHB Singapore at www.rhbgroup.com.sg