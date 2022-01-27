Rhenus Hong Kong Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification rhenus-logistics.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Rhenus Hong Kong announced today that it has
earned ISO certification, ISO13485:2016, after an extensive audit of the
company’s internal operations. This quality management certification covers the
design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or
servicing of a medical device and design and development or provision of
associated activities.
ISO 13485:2016 is a standard to certify
quality management systems for businesses who provide medical devices and
related services. ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external
parties that provide products, including quality management system-related
services to such organizations.
Companies that achieve ISO 13485:2016
demonstrate a high standard of process and system management. Rhenus Hong
Kong’s professional handling and storage of medical devices is among the key
highlights of the accreditation, which saw the audit dive into areas such as
resource management, monitoring and measurement processes, product and
contamination control, and traceability control and measurement.
“Gaining the ISO 13485:2016 certification
is a milestone for the Rhenus HK team, as we continue to work towards delivering
professional and sustainable logistics services. Covid-19 has changed the lives
of everyone, and medical devices have become a necessity. The certification
will allow us to provide international standards of warehousing services,
especially in the areas of medical device product handling, optimal storage
environment and traceability for our customers,” said Dennis Mak, Director,
Warehousing Solutions & Distribution – Greater China.
ISO, the International Organization for
Standardization, is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international
standards.
Established
in 2002, Rhenus Hong Kong provides air, ocean and land (truck and rail) freight
solutions, as well as warehousing and consolidation services.