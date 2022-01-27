Rhenus Hong Kong Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification rhenus-logistics.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Rhenus Hong Kong announced today that it has

earned ISO certification, ISO13485:2016, after an extensive audit of the

company’s internal operations. This quality management certification covers the

design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or

servicing of a medical device and design and development or provision of

associated activities.

ISO 13485:2016 is a standard to certify

quality management systems for businesses who provide medical devices and

related services. ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external

parties that provide products, including quality management system-related

services to such organizations.

Companies that achieve ISO 13485:2016

demonstrate a high standard of process and system management. Rhenus Hong

Kong’s professional handling and storage of medical devices is among the key

highlights of the accreditation, which saw the audit dive into areas such as

resource management, monitoring and measurement processes, product and

contamination control, and traceability control and measurement.

“Gaining the ISO 13485:2016 certification

is a milestone for the Rhenus HK team, as we continue to work towards delivering

professional and sustainable logistics services. Covid-19 has changed the lives

of everyone, and medical devices have become a necessity. The certification

will allow us to provide international standards of warehousing services,

especially in the areas of medical device product handling, optimal storage

environment and traceability for our customers,” said Dennis Mak, Director,

Warehousing Solutions & Distribution – Greater China.

ISO, the International Organization for

Standardization, is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international

standards.

Established

in 2002, Rhenus Hong Kong provides air, ocean and land (truck and rail) freight

solutions, as well as warehousing and consolidation services.