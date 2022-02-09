Rhenus to launch new Integrated logistics services business unit, Supply Chain Solutions, in Indiarhenus-logistics.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 February 2022 – Following a growth-driven year, Rhenus

India will introduce new products across all existing business units, add a new

business unit and enhance its capabilities in sustainable logistics.

After

achieving a record year-on-year average growth of 20 to 30 percent from 2010 to

2021 in India,

leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Logistics announced extensive

plans to expand its product portfolio for the domestic market. Rhenus India will

also look into introducing environmentally sustainable products and services,

ranging from carbon-neutral LCL product to exploring the use of electric

vehicles for trucking.

Some of the new products introduced across

the four business units (Air & Ocean, Customs Brokerage, Contract Logistics

and Domestic Freight) include:

Air Freight Consol from Hongkong to Chennai (three consols per week) Cross-Border Road Freight to SAARC Nations (The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Chemical Warehouses in Gurugram (February 2022) and Bhiwandi (May 2022) Visibility Tool – to provide a comprehensive visibility to the customers for real time decision making Global Service Centre – to manage an entire spectrum of customs services and requirements for the United Kingdom and other European countries Control Tower

To further

provide an end-to-end visibility to customers, Rhenus India will now offer Supply

Chain Solutions, providing technology-enabled logistics support as part of a

dedicated new business unit.

Rhenus India continues on a growth

trajectory with 1.4 million square feet of warehousing space and over 500 new

employees added to the local team over the past two years. Highlights include

the opening of a new chemical multi-user warehouse in Chennai in 2021,

strengthening its capabilities to serve the chemical industries.

“Customers lie in the forefront of our

strategy. Rhenus India will continue to invest in people, resources and infrastructure,

while keeping a long-term view of growth in mind. Digital Excellence, HR

Excellence and Customer Centricity will be the pillars of our future growth,”

said Vivek Arya, Managing Director of Rhenus India.

With over seven decades of expertise in domestic

freight and logistics services, Rhenus India supports corporate customers

across 70 offices in India, with more than 2,000 professionally qualified

employees and 2.4 million square feet of warehousing space. Rhenus India

provides integrated logistics solutions and services across most industry

segments including chemicals and petrochemicals, industrial and engineering,

automotive, electronics and white goods as well as pharmaceuticals.