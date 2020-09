“Rhian Ramos aminadong hirap mag-move on sa breakup sa Israeli BF”

Hindi daw makatulog at makakain ng maayos si Rhian Ramos pagkatapos ng hiwalayan.

Sa latest vlog ni Rhian Ramos nitong September 24 ay ibinahagi niya ang dahilan ng kanyang pangangayayat. Dahil pala ito sa breakup nila ng kasintahang si Amit Borsok na isang Israeli businessman. Tumagal din ng halos kalahating taon ang kanilang relasyon.

Ayon kay Rhian, stress ang dahilan ng kanyang pagpayat.

“Many, many things have changed since the last time you saw me which was probably the apartment tour,” simula ni Rhian sa kanyag vlog.

“I gave a little look at the condo while we were moving out. And somehow, inside of that moving-out period… I went through a breakup,” pag-amin ng aktres.

Wala namang nabanggit na dahilan si Rhian kung bakit sila naghiwalay ng boyfriend. Ang sabi lang niya, bukod sa breakup ay may iba pang mga bagay na nakadagdag ng stress sa kanyang buhay.

“It was so hard, I really had a hard time, guys. And not just because I was, like, brokenhearted and, like, shattered, but other things in my life were giving me a lot of stress,” lahad pa niya.

Ayon pa kay Rhian, dahil sa epekto ng breakup ay hindi rin siya nakakatulog nang maayos at hindi rin makakain kaya nabawasan ang timbang niya ng 15 lbs.

“Now, looking back, I really could have taken care of myself. I was in so much pain and under so much stress and I wasn’t getting out of my bed.

“I wasn’t sleeping right. I couldn’t eat. Nothing tasted like anything. I was under so much stress that my body basically started eating itself. And now, everyone thinks that I did this to myself on purpose.

“But I really didn’t. I was just having a really hard time,” pagtatapat ng dalaga.

Siniguro naman ni Rhian na kahit hindi pa siya tuluyang nakakapag-move on sa mga nangyayari ay okay pa rin naman siya.

Lahad niya, “I am going to be okay. In my own time. It’s just important that I process these things for myself now. So that I won’t take them with me in the future.

“I promise I’m going to do my absolute best to make sure I am taking care of myself in every way. I’m doing Bible studies twice a week,” sey pa niya.