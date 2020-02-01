“Rhian Ramos celebrates anniversary with Israeli boyfriend Amit Borsok”

Rhian Ramos hies off to another international destination to celebrate her relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

After first stepping out in public as a couple last year when they attended red carpet events together, Rhian Ramos and her Israeli boyfriend Amit Borsok are now celebrating their first year as a couple. In an Instagram post last January 31, Rhian shared that they were celebrating the milestone in an undisclosed location abroad and posted details about their long haul flight. The couple met in 2018 through their common friend Tim Yap. She wrote,

“happy looongest anniversary my love =) on our anniversary, we took a flight to a place 16 hours behind our time, and we somehow got a 40-hour day out of it. I just wish all our days together were 40 hours long. I’m looking forward to spending more time with you I love you”