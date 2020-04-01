“Ria Atayde gives update on mom Sylvia Sanchez’s health after COVID-19 diagnosis”

“Slowly, but they’re getting there,” said actress Ria Atayde as she gave an update about the health of her COVID-19-positive parents, Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde.

This was the statement of Ria Atayde as she reported that her parents, Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde, “seem to be getting better” hours after the couple revealed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking with ABS-CBN News’ Gretchen Fullido via text message, the actress said that no one else in her parents’ household has exhibited symptoms of the disease so far, but they are taking it “a day at a time” with regards to monitoring the situation.

It was on Tuesday, March 31, when Sylvia revealed that she and her husband were tested for the virus at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan last March 24, after she experienced “chills, while Art had [cough] and shortness of breath.”

“We were made to take the COVID-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID-19,” she said.

The industry veteran is the third celebrity to announce her COVID-10 diagnosis, after Christopher de Leon and Iza Calzado.

Christopher has since been discharged from the hospital, while Calzado has recovered from the virus.