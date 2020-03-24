“Ria Atayde goes for charitable donations instead of personal gifts for 28th birthday”

Ria Atayde says those who wish to give her gifts can donate instead to the non-profit organizations that she supports.

Despite celebrating her 28th birthday at home due to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Ria Atayde still had the best time as she was able to spend with her family.

Having been born in a well-off family, Atayde said she acknowledges the kind of privilege that she has and that she would use it to help those in need in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“On that note, I acknowledge my privilege — I have a roof over my head, food on the table, and even the opportunity to find a way to celebrate today. But at the same time, I acknowledge that my privilege puts me in a position where I can help others,” she wrote.

That said, she called on those who wish to give her personal gifts to pick and donate in her chosen non-profit organizations instead.

“If you’d like to give me a gift, please swipe through this post to see the opportunities to help others — especially those displaced from work because of the lockdown and the frontliners who continue to put us first,” she stated.

Sharing her wish for her 28th birthday, she added: “My wish this year is for all of us to get through this virus ordeal together — mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Atayde concluded her post by reminding everyone to take precautionary measures seriously to prevent the acquirement of the deadly coronavirus disease.

She wrote: “And since it’s my birthday, pls allow me to remind you … be honest about your travel history, stay at home if you are able to and stay safe and sanitized if you really have to be out. Let’s look out for others, try to be kinder to everyone, take good care of yourselves, and like John Mayer said, smile when you can, and laugh when the opportunity comes up. Sending you all socially distanced hugs and kisses!”

In a separate Instagram post shared by her mom Sylvia Sanchez, the Ningning star can be seen crying as she watches a surprise video made by her family while having a conference call via Zoom with her relatives. Swipe to the second to the last slide below to watch the video.