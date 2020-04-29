“Ria Atayde opens up about her family’s experience battling COVID-19”

Ria Atayde shared how her family coped while Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde were recovering from COVID-19.

Upon learning that her parents Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde tested positive for COVID-19, Ria Atayde shared that she had to act fast. In an interview with DJ JhaiHo for the online show Hotspot, the actress opened up about her family’s experience battling the virus.

“[Nong malaman namin na positive sila] siguro kasi student council ako, kapag may crisis ay wait what do we do? I think immediately. Ginawa ko tinawagan ko ‘yung lolo ko, ‘yung tito ko and then after kinoordinate ko na sa barangay namin at village association para matulungan nila kami para rin alam nila para for the safety of the community and everyday update-update lang,” she shared.

Last March 31, Syvlia announced via social media that she and her husband contracted COVID-19.

While their parents were battling the virus in the hospital, how did Ria and her siblings cope with the situation?

“Alam mo feeling ko rin kasi ang bilis nong mga pangyayari so wala rin kaming time na mag-process mismo. ‘Yung parang nalaman naming positive kailangan na nilang pumunta ng hospital, tapos may mga nangyayari sa hospital so parang ang dami lang nangyayari na parang okay, kalma lang. Kailangan kasi you are on top of everything,” she said.

The actress relayed that while they were waiting for their parents to get well, they made themselves busy at home.

“Siguro nakatulong din na kaming mga magkakapatid nag-stay lang sa bahay… Magkakasama kami parati. Every day meron kaming [movie] screening, 2 o’clock may movie time. Tapos may family rosary ng 6:30PM. Nakatulong din ‘yun I guess and parati rin namin sila nakakausap,” she said.

Earlier this April, both Sylvia and Art recovered from the virus and tested negative for COVID-19 in their new test results.