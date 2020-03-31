“Ria Bautista of Paramita mourns death of doctor-brother killed in aircraft fire”

Ria Bautista of the pop rock band Paramita mourns the death of her brother who was among the eight casualties in the plane blaze at NAIA.

Ria Bautista of the pop rock band Paramita took to social media to mourn the death of her brother, doctor Cenover Nicandro “Nicko” Bautista, who was among the eight casualties in the plane blaze at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Sunday, March 29.

The musician on Facebook said that she was at a loss of words over the “devastating” death of her 33-year-old brother, who was one of the six Filipinos aboard the ambulance aircraft supposedly bound for a medical evacuation mission in Haneda, Japan.

“I lost my brother on that flight. No words can describe how devastating it is to lose a family member in such a horrific way. How do you process something like this. How,” she said.

“All I know is that he fought like a hero and I can only hope that his fight would not be in vain. RIP, Nicko. I love you my brother. I will honor you forever,” she said.

Ria’s post accompanied a screenshot of Nicko’s latest Facebook post prior to the fatal incident, in which he wrote: “I can’t wait for this to be over. For all of the worrying to be done. For all the uncertainties to end. I can’t wait to go back to how it was.“